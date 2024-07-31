Surprise twin capybara babies born at Sussex zoo

A Sussex zoo had the ‘cappiest’ surprise earlier this month, when keepers discovered capybara mother-of-four Clementine was in labour.

Just an hour later, she had safely delivered two bouncing baby capybara twins, who are now thriving alongside elder siblings Squash, Marmalade, and Tango.

The team at Drusillas Park had their suspicions that mother Clementine was expecting, however, animal pregnancies can be tricky to confirm, and keepers can never be 100 per cent sure if and when infants will arrive.

Yet to be named, the new twins have already been spotted swimming and playing in the pool at the zoo park, taking their lead from their big brother and sisters.