Fearless deer leaps over moving vehicle on Michigan road

A police dashcam captured the moment a deer leapt over a moving vehicle on a road in Michigan.

Footage released by the Michigan State Police Fifth District is taken from one of their vehicles being driven by Trooper Anderson.

As a herd of deer crosses the road, one of the animals takes a huge jump over the vehicle in front of the state trooper.

Another deer is seen running out in front of Trooper Anderson, who braked quickly.

“Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” the police tweeted.

Sign up for our newsletters.