Car enthusiast and drag racer Becky Evans traces her passion back to her roots

Content creator, presenter and car enthusiast Becky Evans inherited her love of cars from her father, who would take her to the track with him when he competed in drag racing. Becky’s earliest memories involved being around big, loud dragsters, it’s no surprise she soon got involved in the sport herself. She soon noticed that despite there being lots of female racers, there weren’t many visible female figureheads in drag racing. She has since become exactly that, and when she’s not on the track or filming, she takes her Porsche 930 out to the mountains of Ireland’s west coast.