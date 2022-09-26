Automotive journalist Erin’s relationship with cars began when she was very young, when her and her travel writer mother would go on exciting road trips all over the world. Often bundled into small, unreliable French cars and armed only with a huge road atlas, they would go on the sorts of adventures that would stay with her forever. Today, with her family and a far more reliable motor, she keeps the road trip dream alive and is passing that passion for cars and adventure on to the next generation.