Laura opened London’s only all-female garage Spanners With Manners three and a half years ago, almost by chance. Hard work has paid off, and today the garage is a booming business where no two days are the same. Recalling how her dad used to pick her up from school in a fun but unreliable Rover P4, Laura explains how she and her partner now take their daughter on weekends away in their kitted out camper van. For her, there’s nothing like loading the family in the camper and heading somewhere off to catch a sunset by the campfire.