Woman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumper

A woman found three kittens nesting in a car’s front bumper in Thailand.

Praew Nalintip said that she was on her way to work when she heard meowing coming from a car in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

She spotted two ginger kittens and one black kitten in the bonnet vents.

“I wonder where they come from. I doubt they were all siblings. They might have stuck together here like orphans,” Ms Nalintip said.

Ms Nalintip said the car appeared to be parked for several days, so took the kittens home to adopt, and had them checked over by a vet.

Sign up for our newsletters.