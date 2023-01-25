Robbie Williams records ‘earworm’ as he stars as Felix the cat in new Purina advert

The cat is out of the bag with the announcement Robbie Williams will star as the voice of Felix, the feline behind the Purina cat food brand, in a newly recorded song.

The 48-year-old pop star sings “It’s Great To Be A Cat”, a tune set to feature in new Felix adverts.

Williams wrote and created the track, and will also appear in a short film premiering on Wednesday at 5pm.

“This song is an absolute earworm,” he says, promoting the track.

