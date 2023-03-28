Shocked cat can’t stop staring reflection after haircut

A cat couldn’t quite believe its eyes as it looked at its reflection after having a haircut.

The surprised feline named Croissant, who lives in Bangkok, Thailand, appeared confused at his new look as he stood in front of a mirror.

Footage shows the one-year-old assessing his new trim and re-shaping after visiting a groomer’s.

Owner Pimabsorn Moomkrang said: “Croissant looked like he saw a ghost. He could not recognise himself. It was hilarious.”

