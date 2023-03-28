Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:16
Shocked cat can’t stop staring reflection after haircut
A cat couldn’t quite believe its eyes as it looked at its reflection after having a haircut.
The surprised feline named Croissant, who lives in Bangkok, Thailand, appeared confused at his new look as he stood in front of a mirror.
Footage shows the one-year-old assessing his new trim and re-shaping after visiting a groomer’s.
Owner Pimabsorn Moomkrang said: “Croissant looked like he saw a ghost. He could not recognise himself. It was hilarious.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
01:00
Humza Yousaf wins SNP leadership race
01:38
Watch the highlights as Johnson grilled by MPs over Partygate
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
40:32
Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
06:57
Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
12:21
Watch US multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s Music Box session
09:13
Irish rock band Touts launch new series of Music Box sessions
02:09
Music Box returns for a brand new series on Independent TV
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:34
World’s first research hub for child blast injuries opens in London
00:19
Trump says DeSantis would be “working in a pizza parlour” without him
00:37
Rubbish piles up in France as strikes continue over pension reforms
01:12
Jeremy Corbyn blocked from running as Labour MP at next election
01:48
Beth Mead likely to miss World Cup, England boss Sarina Wiegman says
00:58
Ryan Reynolds hangs up on Sir Alex Ferguson in awkward video call
00:41
Rangers coach appears to headbutt Celtic manager after Old Firm derby
00:27
Blake Lively pokes fun at Wrexham fan in video for his girlfriend
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
00:49
Aerial video shows devastation after tornado rips through Mississippi
00:42
Eight dolphins die after washing onto beach in New Jersey
00:29
Cyclone Freddy: Fast-flowing mudflow tears through Malawi village
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
01:00
‘I’m not giving up’: Singer Linda Nolan shares update on cancer spread
00:23
Deal or No Deal: New host Stephen Mulhern confirms return of show
02:24
Brooke Shields breaks down in tears in new documentary on stardom
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08