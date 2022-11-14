Leonardo DiCaprio throws star-studded party to celebrate 48th birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a party filled with A-listers to ring in his 48th birthday on Friday, 11 November.

The Titanic actor celebrated the occasion at a mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

In attendance were the likes of Sir Mick Jagger, Ashton Kutcher, LeBron James, Rebel Wilson and many more celebrities.

According to a TMZ report, guests were asked to place their mobile phones into security bags so pictures of the party were not posted on social media.

