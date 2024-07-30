Aged for 200 years - 18th-century champagne bottles discovered in shipwreck

Divers discovered 18th-century champagne bottles sitting untouched at the bottom of the ocean in early July.

A team of Polish technical divers from Baltictech found the vessel around 20 nautical miles off the Swedish coast.

Once underwater, they found a 19th-century sailing ship in “very good condition” loaded to the brim with drinks and porcelain.

Divers estimated the ship was carrying more than 100 bottles of champagne, as well as baskets of mineral water in clay bottles.

Baltictech said the water came from Selters, a German brand which still exists today.

The shipment was produced between 1850-1867, the divers added.