Fundraiser climbs Ben Nevis wearing swimming trunks to raise funds for charity

A fundraiser known as "Speedo Mick" has made it to the top of the highest mountain in Britain.

This footage shows the 58-year-old atop Ben Nevis, braving the snow in just his pair of blue swimming trunks and walking boots.

Michael Cullen has raised more than £800,000 for charity in the last seven years from his speedo-sporting walks.

After initially contemplating hiking the Scottish mountain in a kilt and top, he decided to chance it in just the swimwear in -18C conditions.

“I left a few tears at the top of Ben Nevis," he said.

