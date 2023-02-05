Father runs length of M1 from Leeds to London to raise thousands for diabetic son

A father who has run the length of the M1 across two weeks to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes after his son’s diagnosis has said he was “blown away” by support for the challenge.

Jamie Austin, 49, from East Finchley, London, was applauded by family and friends as he completed the 220-mile route from Leeds, West Yorkshire, to Brent Cross on Saturday.

His effort has raised more than £11,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.