A 102-year-old former RAF pilot who took to the sky in a Spitfire described the experience of being back behind the controls as “absolutely delightful”.

Jack Hemmings, a former RAF squadron leader, is believed to be the oldest pilot to fly the Second World War aircraft in a bid to raise money for a charity he co-founded nearly 80 years ago.

After the journey, the grandfather-of-three described the experience as “very bumpy”.

“To be honest [it was] slightly heavier than I expected but we were flying about 210 knots faster than I normally used to fly at in my air force days,” Mr Hemmings added.