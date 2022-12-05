Shopping expert shares tips on how to buy cheap designer Christmas gifts

A shopping expert who claims to save around £5,000 per year on second-hand designer items has shared tips on how you can find cheap Christmas presents.

Monica Mills, 28, suggests raiding local charity shops to find the best Christmas bargains.

The shopping expert revealed the deals she found during a recent shopping trip to a charity shop.

Ms Mills said she saved £88 on an UGG handbag, which RRPs for £108, bought for just £20.

“I will be buying the majority of my Christmas gifts second-hand this year”, Ms Mills added.

Sign up for our newsletters.