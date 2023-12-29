Simon Calder reveals how Euro 2024 could bring holiday ‘bargains’

Simon Calder has explained why holiday “bargains” could be available this summer.

The Independent’s Travel Correspondent suggested that he is looking for cheaper prices between 14 June and 14 July - during the Euro 2024 tournament.

“All the evidence is that the number of bookings, particularly when home nations are involved, people don’t go on holiday. They stay at home and watch it with their mates,” he told This Morning.

“There could be bargains there.”

Host Dermot O’Leary then added that it would be a “good time to go on holiday” during the Euros.