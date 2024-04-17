Three cheap space-saving tips for your home that won’t break the bank

Entrepreneur Jemma Solomon has shared three ways to save space in your home which will not break the bank.

The Label Lady Founder appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (15 April) and shared her best tips and tricks for saving space around your house or flat.

From folding to decanting, the 35-year-old offered advice to those struggling for space.

Ms Solomon said: “Everyone in their home has multiple spray bottles. Instead, buy one glass one and decant into it and then buy refills so you are not buying plastic bottles again.

“You can also do this with rice and pasta and save money across your shop.”