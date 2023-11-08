Cheapest supermarket to buy your Christmas dinner in 2023 revealed

It is said to be the most wonderful time of the year, but as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, many people are looking for ways to save money this Christmas.

Consumer expert Alice Beer has been on a mission to find the cheapest supermarket to buy Christmas dinner ingredients for a family-of-four.

Sharing her findings on This Morning, her quest included finding the cheapest Christmas dinner items including a crown of turkey, potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and a bottle of prosecco.

She compared Asda, Tesco, Marks and Spencer, Lidl, Sainsbury, Aldi, Morrisons and Waitrose.

The cheapest was from Aldi with a price tag of £30.54.

Marks and Spencer was the most expensive at £49.25.