M&S release Christmas food advert starring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney star in this year’s M&S Christmas food advert, which premiered on Thursday morning (2 November).

The Wrexham AFC co-owners lend their voices to the highly-anticipated commercial and join the retailer’s festive fairy, voiced by Dawn French.

Reynolds and McElhenney appear as reindeer mittens who have been separated from their owner.

After a comical exchange, they tell the fairy a sad story of how they ended up abandoned in the snow after owner Lilly lost them on a trip.

That’s when the winged character cheers them up by introducing the “magic of Christmas” and shows off the M&S range for this year.