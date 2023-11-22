Birth of endangered rhino calf caught on camera at Chester Zoo

The birth of a rare rhino calf at Chester Zoo was caught on camera.

A zookeeper captured rhino Zuri giving birth to an eastern black rhino on Sunday, 12 November.

“So far, the pair have been inseparable and the little one is feeding regularly and already gaining in size and weight,” says Rhino team manager Emma Evison.

The birth will help in preserving an endangered species.

Fewer than 600 of the species are left across the African wild and are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).