Rare baby chimpanzee cuddles up to mother after being born at Chester Zoo

A rare baby chimpanzee cuddles up to his mother after being born at Chester Zoo.

Chimpanzee Alice gave birth to the male infant in front of “astonished” visitors in December, following an eight-month pregnancy.

Staff at the zoo have now shared footage of the infant being cared for by his mother and other female relatives in the 21-strong group.

Chester Zoo’s animal and plant director Mike Jordan said: “A new birth always sparks some real excitement within the chimpanzee group here at Chester. While Alice and her new baby are certainly centre of attention among the other chimpanzees they’re still finding some quiet time to get to know one another and can often be seen cuddled up together.”