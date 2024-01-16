Family discovers mysterious room in Chicago Airbnb rental

A family has gone viral on TikTok after posting an unsettling video inside a Chicago Airbnb that harboured a dark, cellar-like room.

Xena Habashi rented the basement apartment in the Windy City in late December – but quickly sensed something was off.

In a clip posted on social media, she pulls a door open before peering into what looks like a secret dungeon.

Ms Habashi claims she saw “wooden doors with locks on” and “chains on the ground” in some areas while she also noticed a wooden door that “goes even further down” into the building.

Her video has been viewed more than 10 million times on TikTok.