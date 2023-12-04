Chicago community decorates 500 homes spanning eight miles with Christmas lights

A Chicago community group has helped lift holiday spirits by decorating hundreds of homes with Christmas lights.

‘My Block, My Hood, My City’ and their small army of volunteers beautifully lit up an eight-mile stretch of Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago on Saturday, 2 December.

The group also provides presents, a concert, and a feel-good experience for the entire community.

“It makes people in the community feel good. We make them feel like they’re cared about. Somebody is thinking about them,” said Lena Bivins, the group’s program manager.