Giant ‘rat hole’ becomes tourist attraction in Chicago

A large hole in a Chicago street that is believed to be an imprint of a rat has become a tourist attraction.

The spectacle has gone viral after Twitter/X user posted a photo of the mark, captioned: "Had to make a pilgrimage to the Chicago Rat Hole."

However, residents who live near the hole say it has actually been there for years and has only recently gained widespread notoriety.

Local Michael Risher told NBC Chicago the hole has been on the street for at least four years.

"Every time we walk past it we wave hi to it," he added.