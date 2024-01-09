Rat-shaped hole becomes Chicago’s latest tourist attraction

A rat-shaped hole has become Chicago’s hottest attraction of 2024 so far as tourists and locals make ‘pilgrimages’ to the now-iconic spot.

Chicago-based comedian Winslow Dumaines uploaded a picture of the hole, which has been there for approximately 20 years, to X on Saturday, 6 January.

The photo gained almost five million views in two days and prompted people to visit the site themselves.

“You know what happened here. It’s all written here in concrete and it’ll be here for ten thousand years,” Mr Dumaines told Fox.

Inspired by the comedian, people have made their own pilgrimages to the hole. Some left coins and flowers, and one even left a tiny tombstone.