Couple hold wedding ceremony at viral Chicago ‘rat hole’

A couple held their wedding ceremony at the Chicago “rat hole” landmark in Roscoe Village, which has recently become a beloved spot for both Chicagoans and non-locals.

A TikTok posted by Raj Sarathy showed him and his now-husband being married in front of the hole and at least 50 people. He captioned the video “My perfect Rat Hole wedding.”

“This rat died for our city of Chicago and I wanted to pay my respect,” the newlywed said.

The hole has existed for at least 20 years according to locals, but it gained widespread attention in early January after a Chicago-based artist posted a photo of it on X, saying: Had to make a pilgrimage to the Chicago Rat Hole.”