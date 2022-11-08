Couple knocked over by huge wave while recording holiday video to send to children

A couple got soaked by a huge wave as they attempted to record a message for their children while on holiday.

Ann and Steve McCauley decided to travel to Maui for a getaway after moving to California to retire.

While in the Napili Shores resort on 10 October, the couple decided it would be nice to to the beach to record a video for their children and grandchildren.

Steve begins recording, saying “Welcome to our vacation…” before a huge wave crashes behind them.

“We showed the video to our family and they all laughed,” the couple said.

Sign up to our newsletters.