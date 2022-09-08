Independent TV
Astrologist reveals parent-child zodiac combinations that bring about ‘guaranteed tantrums’
An astrologist has revealed which parent-child zodiac combinations she believes will bring about “guaranteed tantrums.”
Atalia Hope shared her hot take on the least compatible star sign combinations, claiming that a Cancer-Cancer pairing could lead to a “toxic, manipulative and violent” relationship as they can “let their emotions get the better of them.”
The 22-year-old also said that an attention-loving Leo parent would struggle with their Aquarius child’s antisocial nature.
In a fairly blunt analysis, Hope declared a Libra and Libra combination as being “Toxic. The end.”
02:08
