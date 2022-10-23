Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:29
Fire service demonstrates how quickly a child’s Halloween costume can catch fire
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have shared a distressing video showing just how quickly a child’s Halloween costume can go up in flames.
In the footage, a firefighter sets the costume alight, as it bursts into a fireball within seconds, before quickly being put out again.
In 2015, TV presenter Claudia Winkleman’s daughter Matilda was burned in a Halloween costume and now she’s campaigning for safety.
“I would like parents on Halloween to think about what they’re going to put their kids in because I didn’t, and it cost us,” she warned.
