Lightning-fast woman saves baby from falling down stairs

A woman with lightning-fast reflexes saved a baby from falling down a set of stairs just in the nick of time.

This video shows the hair-raising moment the baby, moving around in a walker, nearly toppled down the hard staircase.

The woman in the video can be seen walking down the stairs with her back to the baby.

However, as this security footage shows, the woman caught the infant just as she reached the first step.

The video was filmed in China.

