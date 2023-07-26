Two bright ‘suns’ seemingly appear in sky over China in rare phenomenon

Two bright yellow “suns” seemingly appeared in the sky over southwestern China, baffling locals.

A cyclist from Chengdu, Sichuan province, recorded footage of the puzzling sight on Tuesday 18 July.

Both “suns” in the video seem to have a perfectly round shape and a vibrant yellow colour, with the second one being slightly smaller than the first one and sitting directly underneath.

Although this is not the first time a double sun image has been spotted, scientists have still a lot to discover about the peculiar phenomenon, which astronomers suspect is most likely a case of a rare mirage.