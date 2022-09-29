Man trains his fish to play football in their tank

A man in China has successfully trained his pet fish to "play football" inside their tank.

Footage shows the fish swimming in formation to score goals inside the tank, which has been done up to look like a football stadium.

One of the well-trained pets even holds its position by the goalposts to protect the "net" from the tiny football.

This video comes from China's coastal Guangdong Province, in the southeast of the country.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.