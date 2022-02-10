Elderly Chinese man builds homemade ice rink on terrace to rekindle passion

An elderly man in Tianjin, China has built an ice rink on his terrace against all odds as a way to rekindle a long-cherished passion since childhood.

Video footage shows 66-year-old Zhang playing ice hockey with his 10-year-old grandson on their self-built rink on the terrace during the Chinese New Year.

Zhang first proposed the idea of building a mini ice rink on the terrace as a way to celebrate China hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

