Baby monkey rescued by firefighters after getting head stuck between rocks

A baby monkey was rescued by firefighters in southern China after getting its head stuck between rocks.

Distressing footage shows the cub stuck in a crevice, unable to free itself.

Firefighters attending the scene, at a park in the city of Guilin, initially try to free the monkey with their hands before using a large power tool to break away the rock surrounding its neck.

Eventually, the cub was successfully freed and carried away in the arms of one of its rescuers.

