Hero driver rugby-tackles escaped ostrich to stop it being hit by cars

A hero driver rugby-tackled an escaped ostrich to save it from being hit by cars on a road in China on 29 November.

A passer-by filmed the spectacle as she was travelling in Kaifeng, Henan Province.

The man grabbed the huge bird by the neck and pulled it out of the way of oncoming traffic.

Though the ostrich struggled, flapping its wings in an attempt to escape, the man's actions prevented it from being injured.

The bird is the world's largest and heaviest, with a powerful beak.

They are flightless but can sprint up to 43 miles an hour.