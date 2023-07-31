Chinese zoo denies sun bear is human wearing a costume

A zoo in China has been forced to deny suggestions that some of its bears could be humans dressed in costumes.

The claims surfaced after a video of one sun bear standing on its hind legs circulated online.

Some people noted that its slender legs made it look like a human was acting the part.

“When it comes to bears, the first thing that comes to mind is a huge figure and amazing power,” a statement from Hangzhou zoo, denying the suggestions, read.

“But not all bears are behemoths and danger personified. We Malayan bears are petite, the smallest bear in the world.”