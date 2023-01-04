Stunning moment hundreds of swans feed at lake during radiant Chinese sunrise

Stunning footage has captured the moment hundreds of wild swans gathered at a lake to feed during a beautiful sunrise in China.

This clip filmed at Swan Lake in the Shandong province shows the swans playing, flying, and looking for food among the wetlands

It's considered to be a perfect spot for birds to feed during cold snaps, as the lake is just three metres at its deepest point and rarely freezes.

Every winter, thousands of swans, ducks, and geese flock to the site in eastern China.

