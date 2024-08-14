Horse headbutts woman for trying to take photo as it grazes

Footage captures the shocking moment a horse headbutts a tourist posing for a picture with it in a field in China.

In the video, a lady is seen walking up to the animal, before it approaches and knocks her to the floor with a swift movement.

The incident happened in the Narati scenic area in Xingyuan, Yili, Xinjiang, on 17 July.

In the footage, filmed by Ms Feng, the horse is seen turning back after the unexpected attack as screams are heard from behind the camera.