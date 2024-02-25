Man covered in ice after riding bike six miles in freezing weather

A man was encased in ice from head to toe after riding a bicycle home from work in freezing rain.

The 35-year-old travelled on his bike for six miles across Linyi, in China’s eastern Shandong Province, after severe winter storms crippled public transport.

While making his way through the rainy and snowy weather for almost an hour, his clothes were practically frozen in ice.

Phone footage captures the moment he arrived home, showing his wife and their son the thin ice covering his jacket and trousers.

Heavy snow has disrupted travel across parts of China in recent days, forcing authorities to close down highways.