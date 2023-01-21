Celebrations kick off in London’s Chinatown ahead of Lunar New Year

Celebrations have already begun in London’s Chinatown as the community gets ready for Lunar New Year.

This footage shows the joyous and colourful scene in the central London area as entertainers thrilled passers-by.

Next year will be the year of the rabbit on the Chinese Zodiac, believed to bring with it an energy of wisdom.

Officially, celebrations will begin on Sunday, 22 January, and will run until the Lantern Festival on 5 February.

