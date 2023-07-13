Hundred-year-old chocolate from King Edward VII’s coronation to go on sale

A tin of Cadbury chocolates that has been perfectly preserved for 121 years will go to auction soon.

The confectionery was originally given to nine-year-old Mary Ann Blackmore to celebrate the coronation of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra on June 26 1902.

Cadbury adorned the special tins of vanilla chocolates with the two monarchs to mark the event.

Blackmore kept the chocolates in tact for her entire life; her family have now brought the treats to Hanson’s Auctioneers in Derby.

Auctioneer Morven Fairlie said: “If you do open the tin, it does smell of chocolate, but I wouldn’t want to risk it.”