Quick-thinking teenager saves choking twin brother in cafeteria

Dramatic footage shows the moment a 12-year-old girl in Massachusetts reacted when she saw her twin brother choking.

Charlie Loverme was choking in the cafeteria at Leicester Middle School, pacing as he tried to cough.

Footage shows him walking towards where his sister Amelia Loverme was sat.

She realises what is happening and jumps into action, executing the Heimlich maneuver to help her sibling.

The NHS recommends giving up to five sharp blows between shoulder blades with the heel of a hand, giving five abdominal thrusts if the blockage has not cleared.

