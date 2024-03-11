Christina Applegate breaks down over ‘loneliness’ of living with MS

Christina Applegate candidly spoke about how “lonely” it is living with multiple sclerosis in a new interview.

The Emmy-award winning actor, 52, publicly shared news of her diagnosis in 2021.

Applegate has spoken frequently about how the condition affects her, and will continue to do so in her new podcast MeSsy with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS more than 20 years ago.

“I’m sorry,” Applegate told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts while fighting back tears in a clip broadcast on Monday (11 March).

“It’s a lonely disease. It sucks,” she added.