Christina Applegate breaks down as Emmys audience give her standing ovation

Christina Applegate cried as she received a standing ovation when she took to the stage at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actor, 52, was emotional as she was met with rapturous applause before presenting the supporting actress in a comedy series award.

“Oh my god you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up,” joked the Dead to Me star, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series.

Applegate publicly shared that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.