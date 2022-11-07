Aldi parodies several famous footballers and a Home Alone scene in an exciting teaser for their 2022 Christmas advert.

The advert for the popular supermarket is expected to be revealed soon which shows Kevin the carrot and his family preparing to jet off to Paris for a Christmas break.

In the clip, Ronaldi, a lemon, stuns the family in the airport showing off his football skills before passing it to Messy, a blueberry and Macarooney, a pink macaroon.

Aldi’s famous character Kevin the carrot joins on the fun, only to miss his flight with his family, parodying the renowned Home Alone storyline. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.