More than 1,000 motorcyclists from across the UK turned out to pay tribute and escort a 12-year-old boy’s coffin to his funeral on Christmas Eve.

Jozef Stasiak, who loved the sound of motorbikes, was accompanied by the massive cortege on his final journey after his grieving mother appealed on social media.

Bikers revved their engines in respect for the child as his white coffin - carried in a specially adapted motorbike and sidecar - passed by.

Others gathered for the service at Carnon Downs, near Truro, Cornwall.

Jozef, who suffered from life-limiting disabilities, died on 14 December.

