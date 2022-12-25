Royal family greet well-wishers after Christmas Day service at Sandringham church

King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family attended the Christmas Day service at Sandringham church.

This footage shows the King, along with Queen consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, as they left the service.

They greeted well-wishers who had gathered to wish them a Merry Christmas outside St Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis walked along, hand-in-hand with their mother.

