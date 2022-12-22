Grandmother with brussels sprouts phobia 'dreads Christmas'

A grandmother has revealed that she “dreads Christmas” due to her fear of brussels sprouts.

Dubbing the vegetables “little balls of evil”, Kerstin Shepherd said that her phobia began as a child when she would find them hidden in her Christmas dinner.

Shepherd, who works in marketing, tried to conquer her fear 15 years ago when she swallowed a sprout, but says the phobia has since worsened.

“I don’t know why I dislike them — maybe it’s the texture,” Shepherd told The Sun.

“To find a hidden sprout really does render everything else on that plate inedible.”

