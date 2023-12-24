Sky News presenter wearing fake six-pack shirt delivers Christmas Eve news

Sky News presenter James Green shocked viewers this morning (24 December) by delivering the news live in a Christmas jumper that resembled a six-pack.

Green was keeping sports fans up to date in the jumper, which was a half-naked body wearing a Christmas tie and Santa costume-inspired cardigan.

“Don’t ever take yourself too seriously, life does that to ourselves far too often”, he later tweeted.

The joke went down a treat with viewers, who enjoyed the festive touch.