Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:34
Sky News presenter wearing fake six-pack shirt delivers Christmas Eve news
Sky News presenter James Green shocked viewers this morning (24 December) by delivering the news live in a Christmas jumper that resembled a six-pack.
Green was keeping sports fans up to date in the jumper, which was a half-naked body wearing a Christmas tie and Santa costume-inspired cardigan.
“Don’t ever take yourself too seriously, life does that to ourselves far too often”, he later tweeted.
The joke went down a treat with viewers, who enjoyed the festive touch.
Up next
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
04:11
Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
05:27
Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
42:24
Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
04:11
Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box
05:27
Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box
03:27
Hannah Grae delivers blistering performance of ‘I Never Say No’
03:37
Hannah Grae performs new single ‘It Could’ve Been You’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:56
Rishi Sunak shares festive message with nation
00:40
Rescuers break rocks to free trapped man from California cave
01:58
Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message of ‘peace and love’
00:38
Nativity scene in Bethlehem created with rubble and razor wire
01:13
Ronaldo snubs Conor McGregor as pair seated together at boxing match
00:27
Ten Hag says players ‘are good enough’ despite Man United’s issues
00:27
Phil Foden revels in Club World Cup win: ‘We love winning trophies’
00:28
Watch the moment Manchester City lift Club World Cup trophy
00:18
POV: You’re flying over the erupting Iceland volcano
01:01
Watch: Boeing 737 spins on runway as heavy storm hits Argentina
00:23
Argentina: Deadly storm brings powerful winds to Bahia Blanca
00:27
Christmas tree sprayed orange by climate activists in Berlin
00:27
Talk show host Maury Povich delivers orangutan’s paternity results
01:04
Sam Ryder reacts as ‘You’re Christmas To Me’ misses out on No 1
01:36
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola reveal what they miss about one another
02:15
Noddy Holder opens up on tragedy that led to Slade’s Christmas hit
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09