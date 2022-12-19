This is the moment a four-year-old girl fulfilled her Christmas wish to walk and meet Santa Claus unaided after suffering a spinal cord injury.

Yasmin Roper was diagnosed with a tumour that had infiltrated her spine when she was just three months old in 2018.

The youngster was given a five per cent chance to live, but is back on her feet thanks to the help of staff at the Neurokinex Kids therapy centre in Crawley, West Sussex.

