Steam train decked out in vibrant neon lights passes through countryside

A stream train fully decked out in vibrant neon lights passed through the Devon countryside.

Professional photographer Scott Williams shot this video of the beautifully decorated train as it reached Goodrington on its way to Paignton.

Williams went to check out the enchanting scene with his three-year-old daughter Kerkyra from an overhead bridge.

The Train of Lights was doing a practice run before opening to the public on Friday (25 November) for five weeks over the Christmas season.

“It was so magical watching it puff along this beautiful stretch of coast, twinkling along the way,” the father said.

